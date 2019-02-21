Home States Kerala

Peethambaran’s daughter says father did CPM’s job

Peethambaran’s daughter Devika said her father did the party’s job and now he was shunted out.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Peethambaran’s daughter Devika said her father did the party’s job and now he was shunted out.Peethambaran, a member of CPM Periya local committee, was arrested for the brutal killings of Sarath Lal and Kripesh. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM district leadership maintained he could have acted on his own, and the party had no role in the crime. Manju said her husband had always did the party’s bidding and never crossed the line. “He’ll never do this for himself or to avenge the attack on him,” she said.

Her daughter was categorical. “They (the party) have expelled him because it is election time,” she said.The mother and daughter said no party leader had spoken to them after the crime and his subsequent arrest.

When Sarath allegedly broke his arm over a disagreement on a cooperative college campus, several district-level leaders called on him, they said. “Now, no party leader has spoken to us,” said Manju. “The party used him and now left to fend for himself,” said Devika.
Sarath and Kripesh were hacked to death on Sunday.

