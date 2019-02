By Express News Service

KOLLAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan dismissed the allegations of the family of A Peethambaran, accused in the Periya twin-murder case, that the crime was carried out at the behest of party leaders.

He reiterated the party had no role in the crime and Peethambaran’s wife raised the allegations out of anguish. He was speaking at the conclusion of LDF’s Kerala Samrakshana Yatra in the district at Punalur on Wednesday.