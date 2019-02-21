Home States Kerala

Lakshadweep cricket team’s first coaching camp in Ernakulam

The Lakshadweep Cricket Association has formed a cricket team to represent the UT.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Lakshadweep Cricket Association has formed a cricket team to represent the UT. The team’s first coaching camp is being held in Ernakulam. Lakshadweep administrative officer Rajiv Ranjan inaugurated the camp at the Thevara Cricket Village and S H College Ground. He said the UT’s administrator Farooq Khan is giving full support to uplift sports and games, especially cricket. LCA secretary Syed Hamid Cheriyakoya T, coaches M A Sunil, Geethish, team manager Meharali and LCA vice-president T V Salahudeen spoke. 

Cheriyakoya said LCA will conduct a cricket league of UTs in Chandigarh. The Lakshadweep team will participate in it. Formed in 1992, LCA’s activities were confined to the island until recently. Its new office-bearers are Jaffer Sha P (president), Rafeeque M P, Shihabudeen M G  and Meharali P P S (vice-presidents). The new team was formed after selection trials led by former Ranji players Feroz V Rasheed and S Manoj.

