Mood of state changed to positivity in 1,000 days: CM

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed the mood of the state has changed from negative to positive in the 1,000 days of LDF rule. He was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the week-long programme to mark 1,000 days of the LDF Government here on Wednesday. Pinarayi said corruption has come down, development works were being completed on time, the state has become investor-friendly and the agriculture sector is witnessing a boom. Disappointment and pessimism of people have made way for the thought that something positive will happen in the state, he said.

Pinarayi pointed out examples of implementation of GAIL pipeline project, widening of the national highway, national waterway, the proposed projects of coastal highway and hill highway, growth in the number of startups and multinational companies like Nissan’s investment in the state. He said to attract investment to the state, seven laws and more than 10 rules were amended. So, an entrepreneur will get all permissions within 30 days.

The LDF Government’s aim is the holistic and inclusive development of the state. Four missions are implementing it successfully. At first, some people had doubts over the missions. But, through these missions, the state is going to become self-sufficient in vegetable production, waste management has improved and homeless people are getting homes.

The GAIL pipe line will bring cooking gas to houses with a 30 per cent reduction in price. The first phase of the national waterway from Kovalam to Bekal will be completed in 2020. In the case of national highway widening, the part of the state government is clear and now the ball is in the Central Government’s court he said.

The theme of the stage was designed based on the survival of Kerala from the natural calamities. The lamp to inaugurate the celebrations was handed over by Rithul and Sidarth, children of Nipah fever victim Lini to Pinarayi Vijayan.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, Transport Minister A K Saseendran, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, M P Veerendrakumar MP, A Pradeep Kumar MLA, P T A Rahim MLA, E K Vijayan MLA, George M Thomas MLA and district panchayat president Babu M Parassery attended the meeting. A rally was held from EMS Corporation Stadium to the beach.