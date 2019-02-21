One more arrested

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Police made the second arrest in the murder of two Youth Congress workers late Wednesday night. District police chief James Joseph, who took charge on Wednesday, said Saji George, a resident of Echinadukam in Kalliyot, was arrested for allegedly providing logistics for the assasins to escape. His Mahindra Xylo car was found abandoned at Pakkam near Pallikkara a day after the murder.