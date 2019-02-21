One more arrested

KASARGOD: Police made the second arrest in the murder of two Youth Congress workers late Wednesday night. District police chief James Joseph, who took charge on Wednesday, said Saji George, a resident of Echinadukam in Kalliyot, was arrested for allegedly providing logistics for the assasins to escape. His Mahindra Xylo car was found abandoned at Pakkam near Pallikkara a day after the murder.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
2016 surgical strikes hero D S Hooda to head Congress panel on national security vision
Pakistan asks ICJ to 'dismiss' India's claim for relief to Kulbhushan Jadhav
Kashmiris maligned under conspiracy, attacks on Kashmiris have blessing of Delhi: Omar Abdullah
West Bengal: CPM in fix to convince Left Front for alliance with Congress
Bastar: Three security personnel injured in encounters with Naxals