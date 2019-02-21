Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan consoles slain CRPF jawan’s family

Pinarayi informed the family of the Cabinet decision to appoint Sheena, a BCom graduate, to the permanent post of assistant in Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday visited the house of V V Vasanthakumar, the CRPF jawan killed in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, and consoled his family. Ministers E P Jayarajan and Ramachandran Kadannapally accompanied Pinarayi who arrived at the house at Thrikkaipetta near Lakkidi, around 8.50 am. He spent close to 15 minutes at the house and spoke to Vasanthakumar's wife Sheena and relatives.

Pinarayi informed the family of the Cabinet decision to appoint Sheena, a BCom graduate, to the permanent post of assistant in Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode. She was also given the option of choosing the post of SI in Kerala Police. 

State govt to bear education expenses of jawan’s kids
Pinarayi also assured the family that a new house would be built in Lakkidi and that the educational expenses of Vasanthakumar's children will be borne by the state government. Vasanthakumar's wife handed over a petition to the Chief Minister containing the demands of the family. The petition sought government records for the land held by the family at Lakkidi and a government job for Vasanthakumar's isster V V Vasumathi. 

Sheena also urged the Chief Minister that Vasanthakumar's cousin Sajeev, who is looking after the family and working in Kottappuram, be given a posting in Wayanad.The Chief Minister assured the family that their demands would be examined.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan CRPF jawan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp