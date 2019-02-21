Pinarayi Vijayan consoles slain CRPF jawan’s family

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday visited the house of V V Vasanthakumar, the CRPF jawan killed in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, and consoled his family. Ministers E P Jayarajan and Ramachandran Kadannapally accompanied Pinarayi who arrived at the house at Thrikkaipetta near Lakkidi, around 8.50 am. He spent close to 15 minutes at the house and spoke to Vasanthakumar's wife Sheena and relatives.

Pinarayi informed the family of the Cabinet decision to appoint Sheena, a BCom graduate, to the permanent post of assistant in Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode. She was also given the option of choosing the post of SI in Kerala Police.

State govt to bear education expenses of jawan’s kids

Pinarayi also assured the family that a new house would be built in Lakkidi and that the educational expenses of Vasanthakumar's children will be borne by the state government. Vasanthakumar's wife handed over a petition to the Chief Minister containing the demands of the family. The petition sought government records for the land held by the family at Lakkidi and a government job for Vasanthakumar's isster V V Vasumathi.

Sheena also urged the Chief Minister that Vasanthakumar's cousin Sajeev, who is looking after the family and working in Kottappuram, be given a posting in Wayanad.The Chief Minister assured the family that their demands would be examined.