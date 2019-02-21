Home States Kerala

Professional assassins’ role: Is assumption given quiet burial?

Senior Congress leaders visiting the district said it was a blatant attempt by the CPM to confine the investigation to Peethambaran.

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: The initial assumption of the police that professional assassins murdered Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh is being given a quiet burial, with investigators pinning the charge of conspiracy and execution on CPM member A Peethambaran.

Senior Congress leaders visiting the district said it was a blatant attempt by the CPM to confine the investigation to Peethambaran. On Wednesday, the police produced the accused before the court which remanded him in judicial custody. He is charged with conspiracy and murder. The same day, the police got his custody for seven days.

Later, the special investigation team took the accused to the crime scene to collect evidence.
“Based on his confession, we took him to the crime scene and recovered weapons allegedly used for the crime from a dry open well,” said Crime Detachment Cell DySP M Pradeep Kumar, who is heading the investigation.

He said the police recovered four steel pipes and one sword without handle from the well. To be sure, the police had recovered a small sword handle from the scene of crime.Pradeep Kumar said the investigators were questioning Peethambaran and six others taken into custody. He did not reveal their identity. 

‘Police will try to restrict probe to Peethambaran’

Kripesh and Sarath were hacked to death at Kalliyot, near Periya, on last Sunday night. The accused, a former member of CPM Periya local committee, and several CPM workers had threatened the two Youth Congress workers after they had assaulted Peethambaran. He was expelled from the party after his arrest. Another officer said Peethambaran was part of the assault team and he hit the victims with iron rods.

However, Oommen Chandy said the wounds on the bodies of the two YC workers reveal they were assaulted by “professional contract killers”. Even the police officers who conducted the inquest said the wounds were inflicted by trained assassins. However, the police were now giving the theory a quite burial, said sources.

Congress leaders also questioned the recovery of the alleged murder weapons from the well. “The sword is so rusted that it’ll hardly make a cut on the body,” said a Congress worker who was at the scene.  There was a 11cm long and 2cm wide fatal cut on the skull of Kripesh. Peethambaran’s dauther Devaki told reporters that her father’s arm was broken when Sarath allegedly assaulted him in January. “He can’t inflict such wound,” she said.However, investigating officers said they were not willing to comment now. 

Wife of accused says he will act only at party’s behest
Kasargod:The family of expelled CPM member A Peethambaran, arrested for the murder of two Youth Congress workers, has put the party in the dock by saying he would never cross its line, but do only what it asks him to do.  Speaking to two Malayalam news channels after Peethambaran’s arrest, his wife Manju and daughter Devika blamed the CPM for the murders.  “His differences (with the two Youth Congress workers) were not personal. They were political. He’ll do anything the party asks him to do,” said Manju.

Nobody has the right to close down shops: HC
Kochi:The Kerala High Court has held that under the guise of hartal, nobody has the right to prevent other citizens from exercising their fundamental rights to do business or trade in anywhere in India, or move freely. Justice Sunil Thomas observed hartal-seekers were only intended to withdraw themselves from their work. 

Youth Congress workers murder

