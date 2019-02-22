Five more arrested in Youth Congress Worker's twin murder; Crime Branch to investigate

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A day ahead of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to Kasargod, the police have arrested five more accused in connection with the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal. The arrests are expected to take a bit of the heat off the Chief Minister and CPM, which is facing flak for allegedly indulging in a political killing.

The UDF, however, said it would boycott the Chief Minister’s all official functions, including the Kanhangad bus stand inauguration and functions related to 1,000 days of the LDF Government on Friday.

Thursday evening, the Kasargod police arrested daily-wage worker K M Suresh, 27; autorickshaw driver K Anilkumar, 33, of Echiladukkam; jeep driver Sreerag alias Kuttu, 22, of Kalliyot; construction worker G Gijin, 26, of Kanjiradukam; and jeep cleaner A Ashwin alias Anoop, 18, of Kundamkuzhy. “They all have been charged with murder,” said district police chief James Joseph.

The police had earlier arrested the alleged conspirator A Peethambaran, a CPM member, and Saji George in connection with the killings. The arrests come against the backdrop of the government handing over the case to Crime Branch of the Kerala Police. Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, and Congress leaders V M Sudheeran and V D Satheesan visited the houses of both the slain youths.

Leader puts CPM in dock

Kasargod: Video of a provocative speech CPM district secretariat member V P P Mustafa had made from the AKG Club at Kalliyot on January 7, two days after Sarath Lal allegedly broke Peethambaran’s arm, is out, pushing the party further on the defensive.

Sathasivam invokes Guru

Kollam: Governor P Sathasivam invoked Sree Narayana Guru while condemning the political murders in the state and said there would not have been such an instance had Guru’s teachings been followed.