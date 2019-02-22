Home States Kerala

Allegations raised against the MLA are grave: Mullappally Ramachandran

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the reception accorded to his Janamaha Yatra in Kaduthuruthy.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Thursday demanded the LDF Government should investigate the role of the Udma MLA (K Kunhiraman) in the Kasargod twin murder.  Without naming Kunhiraman, Ramachandran said: “The allegation raised by Sarathlal’s father regarding the MLA’s involvement is grave.”

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the reception accorded to his Janamaha Yatra in Kaduthuruthy. He alleged the conspiracy behind the murder had been proven with the release of a video of Kasargod district secretariat member V P P Musthafa’s public speech in which he made death threats against Congress members.

“Moreover, Peethamabaran’s family revealed CPM offered him money and legal assistance. Considering these aspects, one can assume what course the investigation will take. The present probe is not entirely satisfactory. CPM won’t allow the police to lead a fair probe, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran KPCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp