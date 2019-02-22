Allegations raised against the MLA are grave: Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Thursday demanded the LDF Government should investigate the role of the Udma MLA (K Kunhiraman) in the Kasargod twin murder. Without naming Kunhiraman, Ramachandran said: “The allegation raised by Sarathlal’s father regarding the MLA’s involvement is grave.”

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the reception accorded to his Janamaha Yatra in Kaduthuruthy. He alleged the conspiracy behind the murder had been proven with the release of a video of Kasargod district secretariat member V P P Musthafa’s public speech in which he made death threats against Congress members.

“Moreover, Peethamabaran’s family revealed CPM offered him money and legal assistance. Considering these aspects, one can assume what course the investigation will take. The present probe is not entirely satisfactory. CPM won’t allow the police to lead a fair probe, he said.