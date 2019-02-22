Home States Kerala

Amit Shah to arrive in Palakkad today

BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Palakkad on Friday to fine-tune the party’s poll strategies.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

The BJP president, who is arriving at Palakkad by 3.30 pm from Madurai by helicopter, will be attending the meeting of party office bearers and Prabharis who are in charge of all the Lok Sabha constituencies across the state at Palakkad Town Hall at 4 pm.

Amit Shah will be attending the meeting of party Shakti Kendra in charge of Palakkad and Alathur constituencies at 5 pm at Fort Ground.BJP state office bearers will be meeting in the morning before the arrival of the national president. P S Sreedharan Pillai while speaking to Express said, “Amit Shah will be addressing a public programme at Fort Ground in which Shakti Kendra workers in charge of Palakkad and Alathur constituencies will participate.”

The BJP state president also said the arrival of Amit Shah will boost the prospects of the party and there will be informal discussions with the national president regarding candidates of certain seats.When asked whether there will be any announcement on the candidature of BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally, he said “No, we have not finalised the candidates.

There will be informal discussions with the party All India president.”However, Pillai said there will be serious discussions with Shah regarding the strategies and planning to be adopted in the ensuing general elections.

Comments

