Aswamedham campaign in six more dists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the light of the success of ‘Ashwamedham’ campaign to eradicate leprosy in the eight districts where the disease was being reported in higher numbers, the Health Department has decided to extend the campaign to remaining six districts also.

A new action plan is being made to start the campaign in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam and Wayanad in the April- May period, said Health Minister K K ShailajaIn December last year, the campaign was held in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.