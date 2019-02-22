Home States Kerala

Congress picks holes in police investigation

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  The police investigation into the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal is progressing according to a pre-written script, and it will never find the real culprits, said the Congress.The police were planting evidence and making statements which would eventually allow the accused to go scot-free, said Hakkim Kunnil, district president of Congress. As of now, the police have arrested A Peethambaran, a member of CPM and resident of Kalliyot, and Saji George, who runs an interlock tiles business and a resident of Echiladukam, in connection with the double murder.

Police have charged Peethambaran, since expelled from the party, with conspiracy and murder, and George with providing assistance to the accused to escape. His Xylo SUV was impounded from Pakkam near Pallikkara. Former MLA and state Congress secretary K P Kunhikannan said the Xylo was a planted evidence. 

“The people of Kalliyot have seen an SUV registered in Kannur roaming around in the area on the day of the crime. Impounding Xylo and arresting the owner allow police to restrict the investigation to Kalliyot,” he said.If the SUV was used by the assassins to escape, why would they abandon it at Pakkam, very close to the house of Udma MLA K Kunhiraman.

Saji George, a CPM sympathiser, runs his business from Peethambaran’s commercial building. Kunhikanan also alleged the finding of pipes and a rusted sword from a dry open well was a farce. “The seized sword cannot make such deep wounds. And there are wounds inflicted by axe. Where is the axe,” he asked. “It is high time, the police dumped this script,” he said. 

There were news reports that Peethambaran “confessed” to the crime and that he killed the two under the influence of marijuana. “He does not take ganja or such stuff. He had not even recovered fully after he broke his arm,” Kunhikannan said.Hakeem Kunnil said the CPM was in a hurry to declare Peethambaran as the accused, and blame it on local and personal issues.“There were political issues and the Congress had called the CPM leaders for talks to resolve them. But they snubbed the overtures,” he said.

