‘CPM began government’s 1,000 days’ fete by killing two youths’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF convener Benny Behanan on Thursday said the CPM began the celebrations to mark 1,000 days of the LDF Government by taking the lives of two youths in Periya, Kasargod. “The ‘state average’ of political killings in Kerala is one every three months,” alleged Behanan, who was in Kochi. He compared the CPM to Pakistan, saying the former’s stand on political violence was similar to that of the latter.

“Pakistan trains militants and sends them to India. After a terror attack, it denies any link with the attack. Similarly, CPM, which operates all the political killings, denies any connection with it after executing the murders,” he said.He blamed the CPM’s stand of “glorifying murderers” for the “spurt in political killings.” “The Marxist party is operating Taliban-model killings in the state,” alleged Behanan. He demanded those who conspired in the Periya double murder should also be brought before the law.

He said a proper inquiry will reveal that Kannur is where all political killings are allegedly planned.

On LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan criticising Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan for visiting the residences of the slain youths in Periya, Behanan said the incident clearly showed his state of mind. “Such an approach is giving a boost to quotation gangs,” he said.

UDF seat-sharing talks in Kochi next week

The bilateral talks with UDF constituents on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be held in Kochi on Tuesday. “Our confidence is our winning formula,” said Behanan. “Unlike previous elections, the AICC has issued guidelines for candidates and discussions will be held here based on the instructions. A probable list will be prepared by state leaders and will be sent to the party high command for a final call,” he said.

On whether he would contest, Behanan said the high command will take the final decision on the candidates. “I personally harbour no aspiration to contest in the LS polls. I will obey the high command’s decision, whatever it may be,” he said. He also said Congress was not taking CPM seriously at the national level.