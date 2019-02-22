Home States Kerala

Get to the City of Gold in state’s own cruise liner

The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is gearing up to offer tourists from the state and beyond a luxury cruise along the Arabian Sea to exotic locations.

Published: 22nd February 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Cruiser, Ship

Image used for representational purpose only

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Keralites, a majority of them, have stood with a sense of yearning as cruise liners from around the globe reach the state’s shores, dock and then leave for dream destinations. If they have felt that a sail is beyond their reach, it could change soon.

The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is gearing up to offer tourists from the state and beyond a luxury cruise along the Arabian Sea to exotic locations.

The KSINC has begun steps to start building a theme cruise vessel, with night-stay facilities, which can take tourists to Dubai (which is known as the City of Gold), Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands to name but only a few of the planned destinations..

KSINC Managing Director A P M Mohammed Hanish told Express the corporation has completed the technical and financial bidding rounds for the project, which was conceived by present Chief Secretary Tom Jose when he was the KSINC managing director.  

Govt to give Rs 40 crore for cruise liner project

KSINC Managing Director A P M Mohammed Hanish said: “Once we get the green signal, the letters of approval and acceptance will be exchanged between the state government and bidder. The government has agreed to provide a Rs 40-crore fund for the project, which is expected to cost Rs 70-80 crore.”

The cruise liner will be able to accommodate nearly 150 passengers apart from the crew and can voyage for 6-7 days. Of late, the private luxury cruise liners have been targeting the burgeoning middle class in the cities, taking tourists to exotic locales. According to the Union Tourism Ministry, a total of 139 cruise ships carrying 1,62,660 passengers visited the country’s six major ports --- Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai and Kolkata in 2017-18 fiscal as part of cruise tourism. The Ministry of Shipping has brought out a vision document with a view to develop India as a cruise destination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Arabian Sea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp