Lambast against Kannanthanam on social media to be probed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the incident in which Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam got flayed on the social media for allegedly posting a picture of him in front of the coffin of Pulwama martyr V V Vasanthakumar, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has ordered a probe.

Acting upon the complaint filed by the minister, the police chief handed over the probe to the Hitech Crime Enquiry Cell. In his complaint, the minister stated that he had become a victim of social media malice and demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident.