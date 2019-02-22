‘New wave of tech to provide immersive experience’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A near-human quality with speech recognition now from 70 per cent in 2013, technology is fast evolving to offer a more immersive experience to its users, said Google APAC chief marketing officer Simon Kahn at the IAA event here on Thursday. “From a keyboard, mouse, stylus, touch panels to intuitive technology, the next wave of technology will see digital interface become more natural and devices more intuitive,” he said.

Speech recognition platforms are now trained to understand cultural references and relevance to the local language and slangs, which are making the systems more natural and effective now, said Simon. He added computers are advanced now to even understand human gestures and act accordingly. Blending online-offline experience, technology is enabling to develop products such as ‘Zozo Suits’, which use 15,000 sensors to produce a 3D image to create precise tailor-made clothing.

The ability of phone cameras to do much more than just capture memories and becoming versatile in the future was also highlighted by Simon. “The use of Google Lens for information & shopping, virtual reality sets to explore parts of the world and augmented reality to explore art with applications like Google Art are likely to transform the digital experience,” said Simon.Using machine learning software such as TensorFlow, solutions to diagnose diabetes and cardiac disease to be used by common man are being developed.

“Diagnostic tools to detect breast cancer from mammograms, tool to trace planets out of satellite images are already becoming widely used,” he said. “A platform called ‘Nebula’ developed in India is helping address farmers’ chronic problem of assessing/certifying the quality of produce.

“Nebula does a 3D rendering of each grain and provides accurate grain information, enabling farmers to gauge the quality and bargain for a better price,” said Simon. The evolving technology is fast blurring the line between online & offline by seamlessly integrating itself to one’s daily lives, concluded Simon.