‘No CPM support for Peethambaran’s family in Periya case’

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Thursday the party would not support Peethambaran’s family in the Periya murder case. Kodiyeri told reporters the party was not involved in the murder in any manner. Hence, it would not lend any support to the family. The party has ousted Peethambaran from the CPM for his involvement in the murder.

When asked about T P Chandrasekharan and the party’s support for local party leader Kunhanandan, Kodiyeri said if any party member is involved as an individual, the party is not responsible. The CPM state secretary ruled out any CBI probe into the Periya murder case. “If anybody seeks a CBI probe, they could present the proof to the agency,” Kodiyeri said. “If the CBI is the only fit force, is it possible to disband the Kerala police?” he asked. “The offer for talks with the NSS is not a weakness,” he said.