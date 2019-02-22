Home States Kerala

No talks with government, says G Sukumaran Nair

Nair also turned down the government’s stance that if the Supreme Court pronounces a new order contrary to the prevailing verdict, the government would implement the same.

Published: 22nd February 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Shutting the door towards the possibilities of mending the faulty relations between the LDF Government and the Nair Service Society (NSS), the latter has made clear it doesn’t wish to hold any talks with the government.In a reply to the CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s call for talks to iron out the issues between the NSS and the government, G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of NSS, said the organisation has not assigned anybody in this regard.

“Earlier, the NSS had contacted the Chief Minister and the CPM state secretary over phone to request that prevailing traditions and customs at Sabarimala must be preserved. However, their responses were not at all favourable. After that, the NSS never made any attempt for any meeting or talks with the government. Nor the NSS wish for any talks. The NSS has not assigned anybody in this regard,” Nair said.

Nair also turned down the government’s stance that if the Supreme Court pronounces a new order contrary to the prevailing verdict, the government would implement the same. “This is not a favour of the government. The NSS would stick firm to its stance in the issue of faith, whatever may be the verdict of the court. However, it is the government, which should change its stance,” Nair said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Sukumaran Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp