No talks with government, says G Sukumaran Nair

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Shutting the door towards the possibilities of mending the faulty relations between the LDF Government and the Nair Service Society (NSS), the latter has made clear it doesn’t wish to hold any talks with the government.In a reply to the CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s call for talks to iron out the issues between the NSS and the government, G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of NSS, said the organisation has not assigned anybody in this regard.

“Earlier, the NSS had contacted the Chief Minister and the CPM state secretary over phone to request that prevailing traditions and customs at Sabarimala must be preserved. However, their responses were not at all favourable. After that, the NSS never made any attempt for any meeting or talks with the government. Nor the NSS wish for any talks. The NSS has not assigned anybody in this regard,” Nair said.

Nair also turned down the government’s stance that if the Supreme Court pronounces a new order contrary to the prevailing verdict, the government would implement the same. “This is not a favour of the government. The NSS would stick firm to its stance in the issue of faith, whatever may be the verdict of the court. However, it is the government, which should change its stance,” Nair said.