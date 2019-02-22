Police cover: Orthodox faction withdraws HC plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday disposed of as withdrawn a petition filed by the Orthodox faction seeking police protection, for implementing the Supreme Court judgment in its favour, in the matter of administration of St Mary’s Malankara Church, Piravom.

The court asked the Orthodox faction counsel to inform its stand regarding filing a fresh petition along with additional documents the other day. When the petition came up for hearing on Thursday, counsel for the Orthodox faction sought the HC’s permission to withdraw the petition so that they could file a fresh petition incorporating additional documents and other particulars.

The court allowed the plea with liberty to file a fresh petition before the court again.

Counsel for the Orthodox faction said the fresh petition will be filed soon.