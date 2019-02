By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the state government has brought in a major reshuffle in the police top brass. K Sethuraman will be the new Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner while the incumbent commissioner S Surendran has been posted as DIG at the Police Headquarters.

Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakhare will replace Thrissur Range IG M R Ajith Kumar. Ajith Kumar has been transferred to the Police Academy.Ashok Yadav will be the new Thiruvananthapuram Range IG.