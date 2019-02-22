‘Sr Lissy unlawfully stayed at congregation’s guest house for 14 years’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sister Lissy Kurian Vadakkel episode, involving the release of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) Vijayawada nun from forcible confinement by police earlier this week, on Thursday witnessed a fresh turn, with Provincial Superior Sr Alphonsa Abraham accusing the former of having unlawfully stayed at the congregation’s guest house in Muvattupuzha for the past 14 years.

According to the release, Sr Lissy stayed put at the guest house to carry out her personal agenda. While the Vijayawada province is not actively involved in missionary or charity work in Kerala, Sr Lissy’s intentions in remaining here should be viewed with suspicion, says the Provincial Superior.

Incidentally, it is from the congregation guest house in Muvattupuzha that Sr Lissy was rescued on Monday night following a complaint from her brother she was being kept in captivity by the convent authorities. Later, Muvattupuzha police registered a case against Sr Alphonsa Abraham and three other sisters of the Vijayawada Province in this connection. Sr Lissy’s brother said the nun had been deliberately transferred to Vijayawada province from Muvattupuzha convent after the convent authorities came to know she had given a statement against rape accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal.

However, Sr Alphonsa said they were unaware of her giving a statement against Franco Mullackal.

“It was only after receiving the transfer order on January 25, that she disclosed to me about having given a statement in Bishop Franco case. This proves the transfer order is not linked with any case. The subsequent order issued on February 12 this year is normal procedure for rotation of nuns within the branches of the congregation,” said the release.

Barely 72 hours after her appointment, Sr Lissy left the convent in Vijayawada on February 15,to look after her ailing mother at their house in Rajakkad, without informing the convent authorities. Sr Alphonsa states she accompanied Sr Lissy to hospital where her mother was undergoing treatment. On February 17, Sr Lissy reached the Guest House at Muvattupuzha, from where she was later escorted home by the police.

Meanwhile, Riju Kanjoorkaran, one of the conveners of Save Our Sisters’ (SOS) Action Council, opined the news release is riddled with lies.

“The nun has mentioned in her statement to the police she had been held in captivity and was not allowed to move freely within the convent. They did not allow her to call up her family members and even denied her permission to visit her mother, who was gravely ill, in hospital,” he said.Officers also testified to this, saying the nun had categorically stated she was forcibly confined to her room and kept under constant surveillance.