Home States Kerala

‘Sr Lissy unlawfully stayed at congregation’s guest house for 14 years’

According to the release, Sr Lissy stayed put at the guest house to carry out her personal agenda.

Published: 22nd February 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Sister Lissy Kurian Vadakkel episode, involving the release of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) Vijayawada nun from forcible confinement by police earlier this week, on Thursday witnessed a fresh turn, with Provincial Superior Sr Alphonsa Abraham accusing the former of having unlawfully stayed at the congregation’s guest house in Muvattupuzha for the past 14 years.

According to the release,  Sr Lissy stayed put at the guest house to carry out her personal agenda. While the Vijayawada province is not actively involved in missionary or charity work in Kerala, Sr Lissy’s intentions in remaining here should be viewed with suspicion, says the  Provincial Superior.

Incidentally, it is from the congregation guest house in Muvattupuzha that Sr Lissy was rescued on Monday night following a complaint from her brother she was being kept in captivity by the convent authorities.  Later,  Muvattupuzha police registered a case against Sr Alphonsa Abraham and three other sisters of the Vijayawada Province in this connection. Sr Lissy’s brother said the nun had been deliberately transferred to Vijayawada province from Muvattupuzha convent after the convent authorities came to know she had given a statement against rape accused  Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal. 

However, Sr Alphonsa said they were unaware of her giving a statement against Franco Mullackal.  
“It was only after receiving the transfer order on January 25, that she disclosed to me about having given a statement in Bishop Franco case. This proves the transfer order is not linked with any case. The subsequent order issued on February 12 this year is normal procedure for rotation of nuns within the branches of the congregation,” said the release.

Barely 72 hours after her appointment, Sr Lissy left the convent in Vijayawada on February 15,to look after her ailing mother at their house in Rajakkad, without informing the convent authorities. Sr Alphonsa states she accompanied Sr Lissy to hospital where her mother was undergoing treatment. On February 17, Sr Lissy reached the Guest House at Muvattupuzha, from where she was later escorted home by the police.
Meanwhile, Riju Kanjoorkaran, one of the conveners of Save Our Sisters’ (SOS) Action Council, opined  the news release is riddled with lies.

“The nun has mentioned in her statement to the police she had been held in captivity and was not allowed to move freely within the convent. They did not allow her to call up her family members and even denied her permission to visit her mother, who was gravely ill, in hospital,” he said.Officers also testified to this, saying the nun had categorically stated she was forcibly confined to her room and kept under constant surveillance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lissy Kurian Vadakkel Church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp