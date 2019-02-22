TNT chit fund fraud: Police still groping in the dark

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The police are yet to trace the whereabouts of TNT chit funds despite receiving dozens of complaints. It has been around a week since the company locked its offices across the district after swindling around D100 crore from the gullible masses.

The company had cheated through daily collections from people, mostly middle-class families, who lost D2 lakh to D25 lakh, said the police. The police are planning to raid its offices, which have since been closed, to collect details about registration and chit funds in each region.