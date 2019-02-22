Twin murder: Differences within LDF come out in the open

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the LDF in further trouble, differences within the front over the Kasargod twin murders have come out in the open. Close on the heels of Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan visiting the victims’ families, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan openly criticised the minister for the visit.

Responding to questions from the media, Vijayaraghavan said Left leaders visiting the victims’ house might not send out the right message. He, however, said there’s nothing wrong in the visit as a minister from the district.“It cannot be said the LDF leaders visiting the victims’ houses might send out the right message,” he said, adding that the party does not support the Periya twin murders. Terming it a regional issue, the LDF convener condemned the incident. The LDF does not support political violence, he said.

Soon, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran came out with a reply to the LDF convener. Responding to media queries during his ongoing Kerala March, Kanam supported Chandrasekharan and said the minister has only visited the houses in his own district. The CPI minister’s visit to the families of the two slain youths has evoked a mixed response within the Left. The issue has clearly brought out the dissent within the front over the issue.

With his statement kicking up a controversy, the LDF convener later came out with a clarification. Terming the reports in this regard wrong, Vijayaraghavan said he had said the minister can visit the houses. “While responding to questions, I’ve said that the murders are condemnable. Also, it was stated that no decision has been taken for the LDF to visit the families. The LDF has never opposed people’s representatives visiting such houses,” he said in a statement.