Home States Kerala

Under Pinarayi, justice cannot be expected from police: Sudheeran

After meeting the family members of the slain party workers at Kalliyot, Sudheeran said the parents were demanding that the case should be handed over to the CBI.

Published: 22nd February 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: “As long as Pinarayi Vijayan is heading the Home Department, the people of the state will never get justice from Kerala Police,” said senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran. “Under the Chief Minister, the credibility of the entire police force has eroded,” he said.Sudheeran was expressing his unhappiness with the police investigation into the murder two Youth Congress workers, Sarath Lal and Kripesh.

After meeting the family members of the slain party workers at Kalliyot, Sudheeran said the parents were demanding that the case should be handed over to the CBI. “They are not happy with the turns the police investigation are taking,” he said.

“The police are now clearly trying to confine the investigation to A Peethambaran, a CPM member of Kalliyot. Even honest officers in the police are unable to do justice to the investigation,” he said. “The nature of the wounds on the bodies of the two young men is a testimony to the involvement of the ‘CPM’s killer squad’ from Kannur in the attack,” Sudheeran said. “But if the cops go looking for the real assassins, several district-level leaders will land in the police net,” he said. 

‘CPM always opposed CBI probes’
Sudheeran said the CPM had always opposed CBI probes into political killings because it had direct involvement in the crimes. “In the Shuhaib murder case, the single Bench of the High Court ordered a CBI probe. But the state government brought in expensive lawyers from Delhi and got the order reversed in the Division Bench,” he said. Even in the custodial death of S R Sreejith in Varapuzha, the police investigation was stopped when higher officers started becoming suspects, he said.

The government opposed CBI probe in that case too, he said. On Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran’s visit to the houses of the slain Youth Congress workers, Sudheeran said it would be a pointless exercise if he fails to take up the demand of the families in the Cabinet meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp