Under Pinarayi, justice cannot be expected from police: Sudheeran

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: “As long as Pinarayi Vijayan is heading the Home Department, the people of the state will never get justice from Kerala Police,” said senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran. “Under the Chief Minister, the credibility of the entire police force has eroded,” he said.Sudheeran was expressing his unhappiness with the police investigation into the murder two Youth Congress workers, Sarath Lal and Kripesh.

After meeting the family members of the slain party workers at Kalliyot, Sudheeran said the parents were demanding that the case should be handed over to the CBI. “They are not happy with the turns the police investigation are taking,” he said.

“The police are now clearly trying to confine the investigation to A Peethambaran, a CPM member of Kalliyot. Even honest officers in the police are unable to do justice to the investigation,” he said. “The nature of the wounds on the bodies of the two young men is a testimony to the involvement of the ‘CPM’s killer squad’ from Kannur in the attack,” Sudheeran said. “But if the cops go looking for the real assassins, several district-level leaders will land in the police net,” he said.

‘CPM always opposed CBI probes’

Sudheeran said the CPM had always opposed CBI probes into political killings because it had direct involvement in the crimes. “In the Shuhaib murder case, the single Bench of the High Court ordered a CBI probe. But the state government brought in expensive lawyers from Delhi and got the order reversed in the Division Bench,” he said. Even in the custodial death of S R Sreejith in Varapuzha, the police investigation was stopped when higher officers started becoming suspects, he said.

The government opposed CBI probe in that case too, he said. On Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran’s visit to the houses of the slain Youth Congress workers, Sudheeran said it would be a pointless exercise if he fails to take up the demand of the families in the Cabinet meeting.