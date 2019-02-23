Home States Kerala

50 Malayali women enmeshed in sex racket stranded in Bahrain

The sleuths had managed to rescue 14 of them and brought them back to the country three years back. The rest of the women are still stranded.

Published: 23rd February 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shedding light into the working of trafficking rackets that trick young women into flesh trade, the Crime Branch has found that about 64 women from the state were pushed into prostitution in Bahrain after they were taken to the country under the promise of better job and pay. The sleuths had managed to rescue 14 of them and brought them back to the country three years back. The rest of the women are still stranded there and are being exploited by organised sex rackets, mostly operated by Keralites.

A top cop in the Crime Branch said the efforts to bring the women failed to yield positive result as they were reluctant to leave their job partly due to the fear of losing out on jobs and reprisal from the criminal gangs. “Some of them don’t want to create a fuss by asking for help to return. They are afraid that the veil of anonymity that they have would be blown away.

Also, the sex rackets are so powerful that the women are afraid they would harm their reputation and personal life if they chose to approach the police,” he said. The 14 women were rescued by a well-coordinated effort of the anti-trafficking unit led by IG S Sreejith. They were rescued after they sought the police help. Those who trafficked the women were pressurised by the police which finally led to their release.

The help of Bahrain officials were also received to secure their release. However, the women who came back were reluctant to initiate legal process against their tormentors and it was after relentless insistence that two of them decided to approach the police with a complaint. However, the Crime Branch cops have managed to obtain details of the women who are still stranded abroad after grilling those who had returned. The names of the women were recorded and the cops also managed to obtain an album carrying the photographs of the women. However, the cops doubt whether the names given by the returnees are correct.

“Those who returned have given the names by which those women were addressed by the members of the sex racket. We doubt that those names are not real and were given by those who run the brothel,” said a senior officer, who is part of the probe. As per sources, trafficking and prostitution has become a regular affair and several scores of Kerala women are being forced to work in several gulf countries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bahrain sex racket Malayali women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp