As election nears, LDF wilts under twin murder heat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front has found itself fighting an unexpected battle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections: to obviate the damage caused by the Kasargod twin murders, in which two Youth Congress workers were brutally murdered allegedly by CPM workers. A week after launching two Kerala marches ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the LDF has been finding it difficult to keep up the momentum, as the focus has now shifted to the Kasargod killings. Having found itself on the defensive, the Front has been undertaking damage control measures.

The twin murders having taken the state’s political scene by storm, the Left allies are a worried lot. The CPM is clearly on the defensive. The CPM is clearly on the defensive even after distancing itself from the murders. The LDF is scampering to discuss the issue so as to avoid further damage and similar incidents in future.

With the LDF pushed against the wall, its allies have been left stuttering to explain the Front’s stance on political violence. For the Left parties, especially the CPI, the Kasargod killings have come as a bolt from the blue. The CPI has already conveyed clearly that the politics of intimidation won’t work anymore.

“Undoubtedly, this happened at the most inopportune time. Just a day into the LDF march from Kasargod, the twin murder was nothing short of handing on a platter the golden opportunity that the UDF and the BJP have been looking for. Nobody with a modicum of political literacy will do such a thing at this juncture. That’s why the CPM was quick to distance itself from the act and unequivocally condemned the murders. But the damage has already been done,” pointed out a senior Left leader.

After the initial shock, the Left has started scheming its next course of action to minimise the damage. Both the CPM leadership and the chief minister have already made it clear that the party would not protect the culprits, and that strict action would be taken.

The revenue minister visited the victim’s families while the chief minister too reportedly considered the option. The CPM feels that the CM’s visit would only provide more political fodder to the Opposition, and hence should be avoided.