BJP state meet takes stock, decides on contours of party’s LS poll campaign

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The BJP state leadership, which deliberated on the prevailing political scenario in Kerala at its meeting here on Friday, agreed the Sabarimala issue coupled with the politics of violence and development stalemate in the state will be the core issues in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting decided to hold campaign marches, bike rallies and house visits, besides drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image by holding interaction with the public in 280 centres in Kerala for an entire day.

While the BJP is keen on key ally BDJS fielding its state chief Thushar Vellapally from one of its strongholds, the BDJS is skirting the issue, instead opting to field lightweights. On whether Thushar will indeed take the electoral plunge, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said it is Thushar, who as the NDA convener, and himself that finalised the LS candidates.