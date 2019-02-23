Home States Kerala

‘CM didn’t go as he feels guilty’

 If the CPM had no role in the Kasargod killings, the Chief Minister should have visited the families, Chennithala said.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not visit the families of slain Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh due to his guilty feeling, alleged Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. In a statement issued here, Chennithala said the Chief Minister should know that no political party can survive through violence.

If the CPM had no role in the Kasargod killings, the Chief Minister should have visited the families, Chennithala said. “His approach towards the culprits is evident from the fact that he did not visit the victim’s families. He should know that no political organisation has survived through violence,” said Chennithala. 

