‘CM didn’t go as he feels guilty’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not visit the families of slain Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh due to his guilty feeling, alleged Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. In a statement issued here, Chennithala said the Chief Minister should know that no political party can survive through violence.

If the CPM had no role in the Kasargod killings, the Chief Minister should have visited the families, Chennithala said. “His approach towards the culprits is evident from the fact that he did not visit the victim’s families. He should know that no political organisation has survived through violence,” said Chennithala.