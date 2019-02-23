Creches in government offices: Staffers welcome move

Home States Kerala

Government employees, especially those unable to leave their children alone at home, have welcomed the move.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Government employees, especially those unable to leave their children alone at home, have welcomed the move. “It is a fact office work would be hindered when we bring children to our office. So the creche facility will be a blessing for mothers like us,” says Gayathri, a government employee.

Earlier, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission had asked the state government to issue an order banning government servants from bringing their children to offices. It had observed most chairs in government offices are being occupied by children of young mothers. 

“Parents are doing more harm than good to their children and we have asked them to find better alternatives to keep the kids engaged in a creative way rather than wasting the time and resources of the government,” the commission said in an April 4, 2018 order. 

As per the amendments in the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, every office employing 20 or more women employees must provide and maintain a creche for children below six years. The Maternity Benefit Act has also instructed that offices which have 50 or more employees should have creches. At present, a paid creche facility is available in Technopark.

