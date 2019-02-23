Home States Kerala

Kozhikode registered highest variation in day 

The capital city, that registered its highest mark in February with mercury climbing up to 38.2 degree on Thursday, is witnessing an above-normal temperature of 1.8 degree in February.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  K Santhosh, director of Met centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said  Kozhikode registered the highest variation in day temperature with 3.1 degree of the long period average in the month of February, followed by Alappuzha with an upward variation of 2.3 degree. Whereas, Palakkad, which is traditionally considered as the hottest district in the state, registered minus 0.1 degree below normal temperature. 

The capital city, that registered its highest mark in February with mercury climbing up to 38.2 degree on Thursday, is witnessing an above-normal temperature of 1.8 degree in February. Commenting on the rather above normal day temperature, Santhosh said on these days there was strong northeasterly dry and hot wind from neighbouring states to Kerala, which pushed the mercury up in the day time.

 But, the speed of the wind has now significantly reduced, which will eventually lead to normal weather conditions in the coming days, he said, adding the minimum temperature in the mornings has now reached normalcy.    

Further, the above normal day temperature in February doesn’t mean the average temperatures in March and April across the state will be  above normal by more than one degree Celsius registered this month. When asked if the change in the day temperature was due to a lingering effect of the August flood, following which the state has witnessed an above-normal winter low temperatures with hilly regions like Idukki shivering in the winter with record low temperature, he said the change in the weather conditions cannot be attributed to flood, which has several other factors, and the reasons for the change can be ascertained only after a detailed a study.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp