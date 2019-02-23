Kozhikode registered highest variation in day 

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Santhosh, director of Met centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said Kozhikode registered the highest variation in day temperature with 3.1 degree of the long period average in the month of February, followed by Alappuzha with an upward variation of 2.3 degree. Whereas, Palakkad, which is traditionally considered as the hottest district in the state, registered minus 0.1 degree below normal temperature.

The capital city, that registered its highest mark in February with mercury climbing up to 38.2 degree on Thursday, is witnessing an above-normal temperature of 1.8 degree in February. Commenting on the rather above normal day temperature, Santhosh said on these days there was strong northeasterly dry and hot wind from neighbouring states to Kerala, which pushed the mercury up in the day time.

But, the speed of the wind has now significantly reduced, which will eventually lead to normal weather conditions in the coming days, he said, adding the minimum temperature in the mornings has now reached normalcy.

Further, the above normal day temperature in February doesn’t mean the average temperatures in March and April across the state will be above normal by more than one degree Celsius registered this month. When asked if the change in the day temperature was due to a lingering effect of the August flood, following which the state has witnessed an above-normal winter low temperatures with hilly regions like Idukki shivering in the winter with record low temperature, he said the change in the weather conditions cannot be attributed to flood, which has several other factors, and the reasons for the change can be ascertained only after a detailed a study.