Home States Kerala

‘Media using twin murder to defame government, CPM’

If such financially-sound media houses can be influenced, no need to speak about others, the Chief Minister said.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress workers take out a protest march to the DySP office in Kanhangad demanding CBI probe into the twin murder

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is facing flak after the murder of two Youth Congress workers, trained his guns on the media on Friday, even as he unequivocally condemned the ‘heinous crime.’Big media houses have been ‘paid’ by the BJP to attack and destroy the Left movement in Kerala, he said, after laying the foundation stone for the CPM’s district committee office here.”

Now it is election time and the BJP is influencing the media with money,” he said. They are being paid not just under the cover of advertisement, he said.“Importantly, even big media houses, which we assume cannot be bought, respond favourably to such overtures,” he said. The target to the media houses is clear: The BJP’s rivals should be stamped down, destroyed,” Vijayan said.

If such financially-sound media houses can be influenced, no need to speak about others, the Chief Minister said. The Left movement and its workers were always the punching bag of the media, he said.

“Earlier, it was the Congress which wanted to destroy the Left and now it is the RSS-BJP,” he said.
When a Left worker was murdered, the outrage in the media was missing, he said. “It need not be seen as a big issue. That is the general stance. Now, the stance is adopted by a section of media, which should be the vanguards of democracy,” he said.

Political parties opposing the Left movement have their own media, but they do not have the reach or credibility, he said. So they are tapping media and journalists who appear independent, he said. The present campaign against the Left is not new, he said. “There was a time in Kerala when the assaulters of Left workers were portrayed as angels, and victims as assaulters,” he said.

But the media should realise the Left movement cannot be destroyed, Vijayan said. “The Left movement does not exist on the tip of their tongue or pen. This movement lives in the hearts of people. The movement grew on the backing of the people. We see the people as our masters. We don’t seek or desire their appeasement,” he said.

‘Mindless act of violence’
The biased media was presented with an opportunity to attack the Left government by the thoughtless acts of some people, the Chief Minister said. That is the other side of the story. The LDF Government and the CPM were on the right track giving good governance, but the heinous murders of the two Congress workers defamed them, he said. To be sure, Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal were murdered on the night of February 17, and the police have arrested seven persons, including a CPM member.

The murders cannot be justified in any way and the party has no obligation to take up anything that is wrong, Vijayan said. The Chief Minister said there would be strong action against the culprits. The government has given clear instructions to the police, he said. But after the murders, the Congress behaved as if it got the licence to unleash violence, he said. “And we heard no one condemning it. The violence was encouraged by them. But if you promote or protect violence, there will be strong action against the perpetrators,” he said. Across the country, Kerala has topped in law and order situation, and the government intends to maintain it, he said.

YC waves black flag at  Pinarayi Vijayan
Kasargod: The Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in protest against the murder of its workers. The protest was staged at Poinachi, when the Chief Minister was on his way to Kanhangad from Kasargod, on Friday. Youth Congress district vice-president Sreejith Madakkal, KSU district president Noel Tomin Joseph, Youth Congress district general secretary Unnikrishnan Poinachi, former KSU district president B P Pradeep Kumar, and Youth Congress Nileshwaram mandalam president Sivaprasad Aravath were arrested and released.

YC waves black flag at  Pinarayi Vijayan
Kasargod:The Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in protest against the murder of its workers. The protest was staged at Poinachi, when the Chief Minister was on his way to Kanhangad from Kasargod, on Friday. Youth Congress district vice-president Sreejith Madakkal, KSU district president Noel Tomin Joseph, Youth Congress district general secretary Unnikrishnan Poinachi, former KSU district president B P Pradeep Kumar, and Youth Congress Nileshwaram mandalam president Sivaprasad Aravath were arrested and released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan twin murder kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp