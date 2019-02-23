Home States Kerala

Twin murder: No proof of contract killers, lookout notice against two more suspects

The special investigation team probing the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya recovered two more swords, suspected to be used in the crime.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  The special investigation team probing the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya recovered two more swords, suspected to be used in the crime.  Officers said the five accused arrested on Thursday helped recover the pieces of evidence. Police have also found clothes said to be worn by some of the accused at the time of the murder and also half-burned clothes. Officers said there was an attempt to destroy evidence after the crime was committed.

The samples would be subjected to the forensic test, they said. DySP M Pradeep Kumar, heading the special investigation team, said one 23 cm-long swords was recovered from a cashew nut plantation in Echiladukkam, and another one was found from a vacant plot in the same locality. Police said there were blood stains on them. 

Police said as of now there was no indication of any contract killers involved in the crime. All the accused arrested are from Periya and nearby Kundamkuzhy. The murders were committed by the people arrested, and lookout notices were issued to nab two others who helped the gang execute the murders and help them escape.

