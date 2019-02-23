Kerala: Student attacks teacher over head scarf

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A plus one student assaulted a teacher for asking him to remove a headscarf he was wearing at the examination hall in Paravur. The incident happened on Thursday morning during a model exam of Political Science at Chempakassery Higher Secondary School in Oonninmoodu.

The student wearing the scarf did not take it kindly when his teacher asked him to remove it before writing the exam. Anil Kumar, an economics teacher in the school, was at the mercy of the student who attacked him. As a result of an assault, the teacher suffered injuries on the head, lips and left arm.

He was rushed to Paripally Medical College by his colleagues. The student tried to flee after the assault but was nabbed by his classmates. Paravur police said they did not register any case against the student as he was a minor. Instead, he was handed over to Child Welfare Committee for counselling.