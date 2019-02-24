Court can’t curb people’s freedom to protest: Congress 

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: In a democracy, no court has the right to curb the wishes of the people, said Congress state working president K Sudhakaran. No one can predict the murder of two persons and the hartal called by the Congress was in response to that crime, he told reporters here on Saturday.

‘No faith in police probe’

The Congress has no faith in the police investigation into the murder of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, he said.

“Only police officers who are sympathetic to the CPM are part of the investigation,” he said, and added that two officers were dropped from the special team, and the district police chief was transferred out. The transfer order was issued much before the twin murders.

If the CPM leadership had no role in the murders as claimed by the Chief Minister and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, why were they fearing an investigation by the CBI, Sudhakaran asked.