Home States Kerala

Kerala: Tribals, forest officials clash at Peechi in Thrissur

The forest officers were at the tribal settlement at Peechi to remove the temporary shafts made some distance away from the colony.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The tribals and the forest officers clashed at Peechi and Olakara on Saturday evening, over the temporary shafts in the forest land. The forest officers led by Peechi Assistant Wildlife Warden Ajayaghosh N K had arrived at the tribal settlement at Peechi to remove the temporary shafts made some distance away from the colony.

The tribal men in the region led by former tribal promoter Ratheesh protested the move and blocked the forest officers from removing it. According to Ajayghosh, The tribals had made the temporary shafts in the forest land without permission.

"It was not inside their settlement, but out of the land allocated for them.  We had to move ahead with removing it legally," he said.

Meanwhile, the tribals alleged that the temporary shafts were made to rear goats for their needs. The scheduled tribe department had distributed 58 goats to 34 tribal families in the region, and the shafts were made to rear these animals.

Despite the protest, the forest officials went on to remove the unauthorised set up in the forest land. The forest officer also took Ratheesh into custody for blocking the officers from doing their duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala tribals Kerala forest department Peechi Peechi tribal settlement Olakara tribal settlement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp