Home States Kerala

Livid Kalliyot protests as CPM leaders visit the region

Balakrishnan said they were visiting the houses of CPM supporters vandalised and set on fire after the murder of two Youth Congress workers.

Published: 24th February 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters clash with police as they try to stop CPM leaders from visiting Kalliyot on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Residents and Congress workers of Kalliyot were livid when a CPM delegation led by party district secretary M V Balakrishnan and Lok Sabha member and senior party leader P Karunakaran visited the hamlet to take stock of the damage inflicted on the houses and shops of Marxist supporters.
Apart from the two leaders, CPM’s former district secretary K P Satheesh Chandran, MLAs K Kunhiraman and M Rajagopalan, former MLA C H Kunhambu and Kanhangad municipal chairman V V Rameshan reached Kalliyot Saturday morning amid heavy police protection.

Balakrishnan said they were visiting the houses of CPM supporters vandalised and set on fire after the murder of two Youth Congress workers. Party offices, a club, party memorial, and bus waiting shelter were also destroyed. “We had to go to the houses and shops to take stock of the damage and express our solidarity with the victims of the Congress vandalism,” he said.

However, when they reached Kalliyot, a large number of women and men surrounded them and raised hostile slogans. The police tried to defuse the situation, but the women asked the CPM members to go back. “You have taken two lives and are you going to expand the party by killing more? We have other children and they have to live,” a woman was heard shouting.

The protests were largely confined to Kalliyot junction, and the CPM leaders continued with their visit uninterrupted. The also visited the house of the main accused A Peethabaran, the CPM member who was expelled from the party after he was charged with murder in the case. His house was vandalised and set on fire by suspected Congress workers after the YC workers, Kripesh and Sarath Lal, were cremated. The team met with hostile sloganeering even when they tried to return.

Why does CM need my permission, asks Hakkim Kunnil
If the chief minister wanted to visit the houses of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, he could have done that, said Congress district president Hakkim Kunnil. “Why does he need my permission? Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan visited both the houses. There was no issue,” he said. No from the CM’s office contacted me for this purpose, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalliyot protest Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp