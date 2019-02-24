Major fire mishap averted in Malappuram 

Home States Kerala

A massive blaze engulfed a godown storing an inflammable substance at Thudakkam near Edavanna in Malappuram district.

Published: 24th February 2019

Fire and Rescue Services personnel dousing the fire that broke out at a paint godown at Thuvvakkad in Malappuram on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A massive blaze engulfed a godown storing an inflammable substance at Thudakkam near Edavanna in Malappuram district. Luckily, there were no casualties. The fire broke out at the godown storing turpentine at around 1 pm. At least four men were working in the godown when the blaze spread but all of them managed to escape. According to a preliminary assessment by authorities, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

After being alerted by residents, fire engines from Malappuram, Nilambur,  Thiruvali, Manjeri, Mannarkkad and Mukkam rushed to the spot. After joint attempts by the fire-engines failed to control the blaze, fire engines from Calicut International Airport in Karipur too joined in the rescue operations. Around 100 firemen and ten fire engines from these stations were involved in the services. 

