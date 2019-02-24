Home States Kerala

NSS should restrict feudal mindset to itself: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The Nair Service Society (NSS) should restrict its feudal mindset to itself, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Kerala CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File | EPS)

ALAPPUZHA:  The Nair Service Society (NSS) should restrict its feudal mindset to itself, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was speaking at a press conference here as part of the Kerala Samrakshana Yatra. “The NSS is behaving like a feudal landlord. But the CPM will not go after it. Only a few leaders of the organization are against the CPM. The majority of ordinary people from communal organizations, workers and peasants are backing the party. It is the strength of the Left parties,” he said.

“There is no need to go after the NSS and feudal leaders. The NSS had kept the same stance earlier. The present stance is also a derivation of that stand. The CPM would not accept these kinds of voices. The people affiliated to various political organizations are representing the NSS and it should correct its mistake in future,” Kodiyeri said.

He said the NSS has learned its lessons in the past by forming a political party. “That party faced election in 1986. But, the Left came to power after defeating that party. So the NSS should realise that the Left has the capability to manage these kinds of challenges,” Kodiyeri said. In his reply, G Sukumaran Nair said in a statement: “The NSS does not fear Kodiyeri’s comments, but our culture does not permit us to reply to this. In the past the CPM and NSS respected each other.

However, the issues related to the protection of belief divided us. The stance of NSS is clear in these issues and any bid to create a divide within the NSS and the effort to tarnish the image of leaders is not good. The NSS has the capacity to manage these kinds of efforts.”

Chandy flays Kodiyeri counsel 
T’Puram: Congress working committee member and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a release on Saturday said it’s highly unfortunate Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is trying to force NSS into submission by resorting to strong language. According to the senior leader, the CPM will not be able to force the NSS into submission by threats and force.

