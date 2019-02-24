Home States Kerala

Smarter, safer cover for open drains and borewells

What makes it different from the existing drain covers is that even if the top cover slides open, there will still be a layer of mesh made of MS steel, protecting pedestrians from falling off into pit

Published: 24th February 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Open drains have always been a headache to city administrations across the country. Having caused thousands of deaths, a foolproof solution with accountability will be a boon to pedestrians. Anil Kumar, an inventor, has one such solution for open drains. He has invented a cover for drains with a wired steel mesh protection, that is long-lasting, has a lock and withstands weight. It can also be used to cover borewells. 

What makes it different from the existing drain covers is that even if the top cover slides open, there will still be a layer of mesh made of MS steel, protecting pedestrians from falling off into pits. The mesh will be locked and can be opened or moved only by the authorities."The cover should be of cast iron, which is lasting. There will be a mesh beneath it.

The wiring of the mesh will have a gap of five-six inches and will have a lock. The gap will easily let the sanitation workers clean up the clogs without much difficulty. If in case it has to be fully removed, the corporation or municipal authorities will have access to the key which can be used to open it. Thus there will be accountability for open drains. Accidents involving borewells can also be prevented thus,” says Anil Kumar. 

Apart from providing a high load carrying capacity, the cover will also be strong, will have more surface impact strength and an extended life. MS steel will be used because of its strength and resistance to corrosion. "The sliding technology and lock system is the highlight of the invention. This cover can be used in Metro cities with deeper drains," he said.Anil Kumar, a native of Kozhikode, is a businessman settled in Ernakulam. He has patented his invention and is ready to share it free of cost with any company willing to make it.

A native of Kozhikode, Anil Kumar is a businessman settled in Ernakulam. 

He invented a cover for drains with a wired steel mesh protection, that is long-lasting, has a lock and withstands weight. It can also be used to cover borewells. 

