Ten injured as hanging bridge collapses at Vagamon

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Ten tourists were injuries when a hanging rope bridge at Vagamon collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The mishap occurred when a priest and nine catechism students, who have come from Angamaly, were passing through the bridge put up at the Vagamon tourism park as part of offering exciting adventures to the tourists arriving at the hill station.

Police said rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to a hospital at Erattupettah. The injured were from St George Church, Chulli in Angamaly. The 40-member group comprising the priest and students reached Vagamon in two vans on Saturday morning. The tourism park which had the bridge was inaugurated on January 17.

Govt to conduct detailed probe

The state government will conduct a detailed probe into the Vagamon hanging rope bridge accident, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Though it was inaugurated recently, it was not handed over to the Tourism Department.

The hanging rope bridge and other components set up by the Hindustan Pre Fab were under the control of the company. Moreover, as per the preliminary reports, around 15 people were allowed in the hanging rope bridge, which exceeded the stipulated limit. A detailed investigation will be conducted to know whether there was any lapse from the officers concerned, the minister said.