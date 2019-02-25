Home States Kerala

7,000 potable water projects in Kerala moving at a snail’s pace: Minister

Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty on Sunday said nearly 7,000 potable water projects in the state were progressing at a snail’s pace due to several reasons.

Published: 25th February 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty on Sunday said nearly 7,000 potable water projects in the state were progressing at a snail’s pace due to several reasons.
He was inaugurating the Karuvannur-Chavakkad-Guruvayur Drinking Water Project at Guruvayur, through which a total of 130 lakh litres of potable water will be supplied every day to the Guruvayur and Chavakkad municipalities.

“The delay in implementing the proposed projects is causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. The government is working hard to complete the projects with the help of panchayats, municipalities and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA),” Krishnankutty said.

The completion of the Karuvannur-Chavakkad-Guruvayur potable water project will aid Guruvayur and surrounding places, which have been battling potable water scarcity for decades. 
Envisaged under the Urban Infrastructure Development Schemes for Small and Medium Town, the project will meet the potable water needs of Guruvayur and Chavakkad municipalities, which will be supplied 80 lakh litres and 50 lakh litres of potable water, respectively, every day.

potable water projects

