Fundamental rights being curtailed under NDA regime: Jignesh Mevani

Mevani urged the youngsters to sweep out the fascist, medieval and anti-people government at the Centre.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (File | PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA Government at the Centre should realise that the Constitution envisages a secular, democratic and socialist republic and not a fascist-capitalist regime, said Vadgam MLA and social activist Jignesh Mevani.

He was speaking at the National Students’ Parliament organised by the Kerala Assembly here on Sunday. “Globalisation and neo-liberalisation have pushed the country into a social, economic and environmental disaster. Fundamental rights are being curtailed. Labourers are not getting minimum wages,” he said. Mevani said he faced discrimination in Gujarat Assembly. “I am not allowed to participate in discussions or raise public issues.”

“The Gujarat Government is denying land rights to Dalit communities. Those who toil on the fields are denied the right to possess land. The land reforms in the neo-liberal times are aimed to help corporates,” said Mevani.“There is no new industry or employment. Corporates like Ambani and Adani are the beneficiaries of the new industrial policies. Corporate forces are destroying the environment,” he said.

Mevani said the poor would be empowered when they get land. “Neo-liberalisation or the Gujarat model development are not remedies to the issues faced by the country. Economic inequality can be resolved only through modern and creative socialist reforms like agricultural reforms,” he said. He urged the youngsters to sweep out the fascist, medieval and anti-people government at the Centre.

