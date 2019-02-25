NSS is not CPM’s feeder outfit, says Mullappally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a scathing attack at the CPM, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the insult directed towards the NSS by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was highly deplorable.

“The NSS is not a feeder organisation of the Marxist party and Kodiyeri should remember this fact,” he said in Kochi on Sunday.

“Keralites are well aware of the stories of the killings of people belonging to lower castes by the upper sections. At present, CPM cadres are involved in these kinds of killings. Most of the people who were murdered by the party belonged to backward and minority sections”, said Mullappally.

He termed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision not to visit the residences of the two slain Congress workers in Periya as ‘unfortunate’.

“As political violence has peaked in Kasargod, the visit of the Chief Minister would have evoked a good response,” he said. Mullappally said the DCC had been directed not to oppose the Pinarayi’s visit.