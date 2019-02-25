Home States Kerala

One eye on poll, Kerala Government set for eviction drive

The drive will affect many big-time encroachers who have been enjoying forest land.

Published: 25th February 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Twelve years since then Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan razed down illegal encroachments during the politically volatile Munnar eviction drive, the Kerala Government is set for a similar effort to evict 17,256 people who have claimed forest land, saying it belongs to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Following the Supreme Court verdict ordering forced eviction of more than 10 lakh tribals and forest-dwelling households across the country, the state government is under tremendous pressure to implement it in areas, mostly Idukki, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Palakkad districts. The drive will affect many big-time encroachers who have been enjoying forest land.

It needs to be seen whether the LDF Government will hastily implement the apex court order as such an eviction might lead to political trouble for the ruling front in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. 

The Department of SC/ST Development and State Forest Department will work in tandem to implement the court verdict. As per the Forest Department data, 42,659 people have come forward, claiming to be tribals.

The village-level committees, sub-divisional committees led by respective Revenue Divisional Officers and district-level committees headed by District Collectors have rejected 2,847,  5,407 and 9,002 claims in that order.

Revenue and forest officers said the eviction drive would affect only those who have staked claim for the land and encroached it.

“We’re assessing the details of each claim as there’s lots of duplication. We’ll be able to come to a final number only after that,” said Forest and Wildlife Principal Secretary A Jayathilak.
Department of SC/ST Development Principal Secretary Biswanath Sinha said measures would be taken to ensure that no genuine claimant belonging to the ST is evicted.

“We’ll be re-looking at the claims made by the people. If anyone is found illegally holding forest land in violation of the rules, we’ll recommend to evict him or her,” he said.

“Many have made claims over forest land without any basis. Eviction will only be in those cases where people are staying by staking claim despite the government’s rejection. We’re collecting those details from the field. We’ll look how many such cases are there,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Management) A K Dharni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Government Munnar eviction drive illegal encroachments forest land Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp