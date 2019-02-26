CM calls on Vellappally

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and four ministers called on SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at the latter’s residence at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala on Monday. The visit assumes significance in the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman, spent around 15 minutes at Vellappally’s residence.

Later in the day, Pinarayi inaugurated the first phase of the construction of a Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at Kanichukulangara Devi temple, for which the state government had allocated a sum of `3 crore. While launching the project, the Chief Minister announced another `2 crore for the second phase of the centre.

The temple is under the Kanichukulangara Devaswom, an autonomous body, and Vellapally has been its president for the past 52 years. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function. District panchayat president G Venugopal, District Collector S Suhas, Tourism Department Director Bala Kiran and others were present at the function.