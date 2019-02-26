Home States Kerala

CPM-Cong tie-up in Bengal not finalised yet’

Yechury said the party does not want to draw up a common minimum programme among prospective allies ahead of the LS polls.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  CPM is yet to take a final call on forging a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in West Bengal for the coming Lok Sabha elections, according to CPM chief Sitaram Yechury. A final decision in this regard will be taken on the basis of deliberations to be held by party’s Bengal state committee and the central committee on February 28 and March 3-4, respectively.

Yechury said the party does not want to draw up a common minimum programme among prospective allies ahead of the LS polls. The decision on whether to join the Opposition alliance will be taken only after knowing their agenda which will be revealed after their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. “Cooperation will be considered if they address issues faced by the country and the people,” he said.

The CPM has three main objectives in the LS polls - to defeat the BJP and its allies, strengthen the Left and work for an alternative secular government at the Centre. “Our objective is to ensure an alternative secular government. This does not mean any pre-election riders,” he said.

‘VS to campaign’ T’Puram: Former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan will campaign for the Left in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, party politburo member Sitaram Yechuri has said. Yechuri was speaking to media persons after visiting the veteran leader at his residence on Monday. When reporters asked him whether VS would campaign for the Left, VS said: “Can you stop him? In the interest of the party and the people he will be there for campaigning,” he said amidst laughter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp