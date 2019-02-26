Ezhacherry Ramachandran wins Pala K M Mathew Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature has announced its annual children’s literature awards. Poet Ezhacherry Ramachandran has been selected for the Pala K M Mathew Award for the work “Angulimalan”. The award comprises of `60,001, citation and certificate.

Other winners are (category, name of work, author): Story/novel: “The Last Bhootham”, G R Indugopan; poetry: “Olappookkal”, Vinod Vaisakhi; science: “Vilakkum Velichavum”, Dr Ajith Prabhu; scientific: “Pusthakasanji”, Dr B Ekbal; translation/retelling: “1987-le Oru Kadha”, Thumboor Lohithakshan; drama: “Rangakeli”, D Pani; biography: Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Sreekala Chingoli; picturisation: “Appukuttanum Katturumbum”, V Saji; production: “Neelakurukkan”, DC Books.

Award carries `20,000 in cash prize, a citation and a certificate.