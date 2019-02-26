Joseph’s tough stance puts KC(M) in a spot

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Kerala Congress (M) has found itself in a Catch 22 situation, with consensus still eluding within the party over claiming one more seat from the UDF leadership and fixing its candidate(s). With senior leader and party working chairman P J Joseph standing firm on his demand for two seats, the crisis has spread to the UDF, resulting in its leadership sending envoys to tame Joseph.

Joseph also openly shared his wish to contest in the election, making candidate fixation a vexed affair for the KC(M) leadership. Though there were reports that Joseph has been exerting pressure upon the party leadership to launch his son Appu John Joseph into electoral politics, party insiders ruled out such political strategies from Joseph ahead of the LS polls.

They said lack of internal democracy and transparency forced Joseph to opt a rebellious stance. According to insiders, the ultimate objective of Joseph may not be an additional seat for the KC(M), which is an untenable demand taking into account the prevailing political scenario, but to ensure fair distribution of power within the party.

“Resentment is growing among party leaders over the arbitrary decision-making by K M Mani and Jose K Mani. The rumours over Nisha Jose K Mani’s possible candidature in Kottayam added fuel to the fire, which might have forced Joseph to take a tough stance,” said a KC (M) leader on condition of anonymity.