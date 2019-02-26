Home States Kerala

Left makes a deft pre-poll political move

The Left in Kerala is coming up with new strategies to attract different sections of society ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers speaking to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at his house at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left in Kerala is coming up with new strategies to attract different sections of society ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. It was the Sabarimala fiasco that first prompted the Left to openly indulge in politics of caste and community. Emergence of an association comprising Hindu renaissance organisations and the subsequent women’s wall movement was an evident move towards this end. 

Even while drawing flak from the NSS on the Sabarimala issue, the Left was successful in keeping the SNDP Yogam and the Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS) along with it. Now, in an open tussle with the NSS again, the visit of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with a contingent of four ministers and party leaders to SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s house at Kanichukulangara gains political significance. 

Termed as an open move to woo the community votes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the visit could well be a political reply to the NSS which has been vocal in its criticism against the CPM. In the wake of the Sabarimala issue, the CPM state secretary had been attacking the NSS. At the same time, the party has been sending out feelers hinting it is open for discussions with NSS.  

It should be noted Pinarayi Vijayan who had unleashed scathing attacks on the SNDP leadership for joining hands with the BJP-led NDA front during the last Assembly elections, has now taken the lead in visiting Vellappally’s house. Obviously, it’s part of a strategy to ensure support of the Ezhava votebank in the upcoming election. 

“Isn’t it evident it’s more of a Pinarayi Government than the continuation of other Communist governments in the state? In the current political order, this government has a standing on its own. That’s why it might not show the characteristics of the previous Left governments. In fact, in a larger sense, the Left Government is supposed to implement the policy decisions taken at the party congress,” said left commentator Appukkuttan Vallikkunnu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp