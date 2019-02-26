Nothing to do with the crime: Peethambaran

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Expelled CPM member A Peethambaran, the alleged conspirator and main accused in the murder of two Youth Congress workers, has told the court that he has nothing to do with the crime. The police produced him before the Hosdurg First Class Magistrate Court (I), in Kanhangad, on Monday. The accused pleaded not guilty and told the court that he was threatened and assaulted by the police.

When the judge asked him if he was assaulted during custody, Peethambaran said he was assaulted before that. His medical report did not mention any assault though.The police had charged Peethambaran, who was a member of CPM’s Periya Local Committee, with conspiracy and murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal.

The two youths were brutally hacked to death on February 17, at Kalliot, near Periya. When police arrested him for the crime, the CPM expelled him from the party. The police had arrested six others, all from in and around Periya, in connection with the murder.

Earlier, police sources had said that Peethambaran had confessed to the crime and based on his confession, the officers recovered a rusted sword and four steel pipes from a dry open well in the locality. The Congress had alleged that the pieces of evidence were planted and demanded a CBI probe into the case. The police said apart from his confession, they also have circumstantial evidence to prove his involvement in the crime.

Police also produced Saji George, another accused in the case, before the magistrate court on Monday. The police custody of both the accused ended on Monday. The court remanded them in judicial custody for two weeks. The police said that the Crime Branch, which has taken over the case, will seek their custody again in a couple of days.